Belton, MO
506 Hargis Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

506 Hargis Lane

506 Hargis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

506 Hargis Lane, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,642 sf home is located in Belton, MO. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Hargis Lane have any available units?
506 Hargis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Hargis Lane have?
Some of 506 Hargis Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Hargis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
506 Hargis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Hargis Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Hargis Lane is pet friendly.
Does 506 Hargis Lane offer parking?
Yes, 506 Hargis Lane offers parking.
Does 506 Hargis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Hargis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Hargis Lane have a pool?
No, 506 Hargis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 506 Hargis Lane have accessible units?
No, 506 Hargis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Hargis Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Hargis Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
