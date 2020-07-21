All apartments in Belton
503 Cambridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

503 Cambridge Road, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in. Now offering waived application fees w/ promo code DREAMHOME. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 West Cambridge Road have any available units?
503 West Cambridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
Is 503 West Cambridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
503 West Cambridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 West Cambridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 West Cambridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 503 West Cambridge Road offer parking?
No, 503 West Cambridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 503 West Cambridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 West Cambridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 West Cambridge Road have a pool?
No, 503 West Cambridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 503 West Cambridge Road have accessible units?
No, 503 West Cambridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 503 West Cambridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 West Cambridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 West Cambridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 West Cambridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
