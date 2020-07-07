All apartments in Belton
Last updated May 4 2020 at 3:47 AM

502 Kenneth Lane

502 Kenneth Ln · No Longer Available
Location

502 Kenneth Ln, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath duplex located across one street from highly rated Gladden Elementary School and only about one mile from Belton High School. This home includes a single car garage with garage door opener, and a double wide driveway to allow for two cars to easily park off the street. A large finished basement provides extra living space, and the portion of unfinished basement provides all the storage you need. Back deck provides convenient access to the large open back yard. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities only. Mowing service provided for free. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com
Vouchers not accepted.
Open house Saturday , May 2nd from 11:00 until 12:30. Please stop by and look

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 502 Kenneth Lane have any available units?
502 Kenneth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Kenneth Lane have?
Some of 502 Kenneth Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Kenneth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
502 Kenneth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Kenneth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 502 Kenneth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belton.
Does 502 Kenneth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 502 Kenneth Lane offers parking.
Does 502 Kenneth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Kenneth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Kenneth Lane have a pool?
No, 502 Kenneth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 502 Kenneth Lane have accessible units?
No, 502 Kenneth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Kenneth Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Kenneth Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

