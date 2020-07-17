501 Fall Meadow Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet-friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This charming home is a split level home with 3 bedrooms on the main floor and 2 full bathrooms. The beautiful kitchen has granite counter tops and ceramic tile floors. The home also features a cozy fireplace, finished basement with laundry room, bonus room and full bathroom. It also has a 2 car garage! Home is pet friendly with a fenced backyard!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.