All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 17502 Montgall Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
17502 Montgall Dr
Last updated August 11 2019 at 7:44 AM

17502 Montgall Dr

17502 Montgall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17502 Montgall Drive, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please call American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info today. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1890 FSF, 3 bd, 2 ba Single Family Home in Belton. Located in great neighborhood close to schools, parks and shopping! Completely updated throughout with beautiful tile work, stone tops and stainless appliances. Large fenced in yard. Attached two car garage. MUST SEE to appreciate! Call this place home today for only $1250/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17502 Montgall Dr have any available units?
17502 Montgall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 17502 Montgall Dr have?
Some of 17502 Montgall Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17502 Montgall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17502 Montgall Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17502 Montgall Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17502 Montgall Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17502 Montgall Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17502 Montgall Dr offers parking.
Does 17502 Montgall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17502 Montgall Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17502 Montgall Dr have a pool?
No, 17502 Montgall Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17502 Montgall Dr have accessible units?
No, 17502 Montgall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17502 Montgall Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17502 Montgall Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St
Belton, MO 64012

Similar Pages

Belton 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBelton 3 Bedroom Apartments
Belton Accessible ApartmentsBelton Apartments with Balconies
Belton Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City