17502 Montgall Dr

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Please call American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info today. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1890 FSF, 3 bd, 2 ba Single Family Home in Belton. Located in great neighborhood close to schools, parks and shopping! Completely updated throughout with beautiful tile work, stone tops and stainless appliances. Large fenced in yard. Attached two car garage. MUST SEE to appreciate! Call this place home today for only $1250/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.