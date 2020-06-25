16705 Branson Drive

Amenities

3 bdrm, 2.5 bath split entry Belton home. Featuring 2 car garage, walk-out lower level, deck, nice landscaping, and more. Fenced yard has huge side lot that extends almost to corner. Spacious gourmet kitchen w/walk-in pantry - granite countertops & hardwood floors. Good Highway access! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.