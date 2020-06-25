All apartments in Belton
16705 Branson Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM

16705 Branson Drive

16705 Branson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16705 Branson Drive, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
3 bdrm, 2.5 bath split entry Belton home. Featuring 2 car garage, walk-out lower level, deck, nice landscaping, and more. Fenced yard has huge side lot that extends almost to corner. Spacious gourmet kitchen w/walk-in pantry - granite countertops & hardwood floors. Good Highway access! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16705 Branson Drive have any available units?
16705 Branson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 16705 Branson Drive have?
Some of 16705 Branson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16705 Branson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16705 Branson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16705 Branson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16705 Branson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16705 Branson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16705 Branson Drive offers parking.
Does 16705 Branson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16705 Branson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16705 Branson Drive have a pool?
No, 16705 Branson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16705 Branson Drive have accessible units?
No, 16705 Branson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16705 Branson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16705 Branson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
