16311 Harris Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIALS - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off of the 2nd full month of rent. Apply for your dream home today, and get your application fees credited back when you sign your lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long!

This beautiful home includes many useful as well as beautiful features. The upstairs kitchen has stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinets. If you head downstairs you will see that the basement is finished and has an extra half bath for your convenience. Now looking to the backyard you will see there is a large mulch plot perfect for planting a garden. The backyard also features a patio and large trees that provide ample shade for those hot summer months. Apply for this stunning home today! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.