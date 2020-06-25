All apartments in Belton
16311 Harris Avenue
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

16311 Harris Avenue

16311 Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16311 Harris Avenue, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIALS - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off of the 2nd full month of rent. Apply for your dream home today, and get your application fees credited back when you sign your lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long!
This beautiful home includes many useful as well as beautiful features. The upstairs kitchen has stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinets. If you head downstairs you will see that the basement is finished and has an extra half bath for your convenience. Now looking to the backyard you will see there is a large mulch plot perfect for planting a garden. The backyard also features a patio and large trees that provide ample shade for those hot summer months. Apply for this stunning home today! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16311 Harris Avenue have any available units?
16311 Harris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
Is 16311 Harris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16311 Harris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16311 Harris Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16311 Harris Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16311 Harris Avenue offer parking?
No, 16311 Harris Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16311 Harris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16311 Harris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16311 Harris Avenue have a pool?
No, 16311 Harris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16311 Harris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16311 Harris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16311 Harris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16311 Harris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16311 Harris Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16311 Harris Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
