Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:19 PM

16206 Slater Avenue

16206 Slater Avenue · (816) 788-6957
Location

16206 Slater Avenue, Belton, MO 64012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
garage
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
CHARMING UPDATED HOME IN MARTINWOOD SUBDIVISION. This well maintained home has tons of updates including New Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen. Property has a Large Master Bedroom Closet, Terrific Backyard with a Freshly Painted Deck, and there is tons of Space in the Two Car Garage. Home is Within Walking Distance to Elementary School & the Community Center.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16206 Slater Avenue have any available units?
16206 Slater Avenue has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 16206 Slater Avenue have?
Some of 16206 Slater Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16206 Slater Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16206 Slater Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16206 Slater Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16206 Slater Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16206 Slater Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16206 Slater Avenue does offer parking.
Does 16206 Slater Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16206 Slater Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16206 Slater Avenue have a pool?
No, 16206 Slater Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16206 Slater Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16206 Slater Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16206 Slater Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16206 Slater Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
