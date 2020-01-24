All apartments in Belton
16013 Richmond Avenue
Last updated January 24 2020 at 7:12 PM

16013 Richmond Avenue

16013 Richmond Avenue · (816) 788-6957
Location

16013 Richmond Avenue, Belton, MO 64012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom 3 bath split entry home is perfect for you! Beautiful Hardwood floors in living room, hallway and bedrooms. Enjoy entertaining in your open concept kitchen complete with appliances. In addition to the the attached 2 car garage, this home has a spacious 2 car detached garage. Easy access to the highway and shopping.
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16013 Richmond Avenue have any available units?
16013 Richmond Avenue has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
Is 16013 Richmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16013 Richmond Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16013 Richmond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16013 Richmond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16013 Richmond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16013 Richmond Avenue does offer parking.
Does 16013 Richmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16013 Richmond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16013 Richmond Avenue have a pool?
No, 16013 Richmond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16013 Richmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16013 Richmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16013 Richmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16013 Richmond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16013 Richmond Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16013 Richmond Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
