120 Brentwood Dr

Cambridge Meadows Townhomes located off Y-highway in Belton. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a LARGE yard available mid January. The townhouse features new hardwood flooring on the first floor, a fully equipped kitchen with microwave, electric fireplace, ceiling fans throughout, walk in closets in both master suites, 1 car garage with remote access. Lawn care is provided and resident is responsible for all utilities - Gas, Water, Electric, Trash.

Available mid January 2019, application fee $35.00 per person.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY