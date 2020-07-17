All apartments in Belton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

120 Brentwood Dr

120 Brentwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

120 Brentwood Dr, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Cambridge Meadows Townhomes located off Y-highway in Belton. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a LARGE yard available mid January. The townhouse features new hardwood flooring on the first floor, a fully equipped kitchen with microwave, electric fireplace, ceiling fans throughout, walk in closets in both master suites, 1 car garage with remote access. Lawn care is provided and resident is responsible for all utilities - Gas, Water, Electric, Trash.
Available mid January 2019, application fee $35.00 per person.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Brentwood Dr have any available units?
120 Brentwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Brentwood Dr have?
Some of 120 Brentwood Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Brentwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
120 Brentwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Brentwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 120 Brentwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belton.
Does 120 Brentwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 120 Brentwood Dr offers parking.
Does 120 Brentwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Brentwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Brentwood Dr have a pool?
No, 120 Brentwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 120 Brentwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 120 Brentwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Brentwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Brentwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
