Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities. Remotely allow family members access to the home and save money every month with its smart thermostat. Guard your family and possessions with this state-of-the-art remotely monitored security system.



Section 8 Available.



Cute two bedroom one bathroom home. Washer dryer hook up in the utility closet. New vanity

in bathroom with a sleek all white kitchen that will really brighten up your morning. Large fenced in backyard and nice size front yard with AC. An attached garage with Additional Off street parking. Easy access to Route 367 and minutes from both I270 and I70. 15 minutes from downtown STL.



Contact us to schedule a showing.