Are you looking for a house to call home? 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is waiting for you. Owner will consider section 8....3662 E Edgar Ave is a house in St. Louis, MO 63121. This 1,102 square foot house sits on a 7,501 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1945. Nearby schools include Holman Elementary School, Normandy Kindergarten Center and Evangelical Childrens Home School. The closest grocery store is Shop 'n Save. Nearby coffee shops include Cafe TJ, WOW CafÃ© and Gateway City Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Big L Chop Suey, Imo's Pizza and White Castle. 3662 E Edgar Ave is near Express Scripts Headquarters, Emerson Electric Headquarters and Davis Park. This address can also be written as 3662 East Edgar Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63121.