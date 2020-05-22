All apartments in Bel-Ridge
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:26 AM

3662 E Edgar Ave

3662 East Edgar Avenue · (314) 942-8497
Location

3662 East Edgar Avenue, Bel-Ridge, MO 63121
Bel-Ridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
Are you looking for a house to call home? 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is waiting for you. Owner will consider section 8....3662 E Edgar Ave is a house in St. Louis, MO 63121. This 1,102 square foot house sits on a 7,501 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1945. Nearby schools include Holman Elementary School, Normandy Kindergarten Center and Evangelical Childrens Home School. The closest grocery store is Shop 'n Save. Nearby coffee shops include Cafe TJ, WOW CafÃ© and Gateway City Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Big L Chop Suey, Imo's Pizza and White Castle. 3662 E Edgar Ave is near Express Scripts Headquarters, Emerson Electric Headquarters and Davis Park. This address can also be written as 3662 East Edgar Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3662 E Edgar Ave have any available units?
3662 E Edgar Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3662 E Edgar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3662 E Edgar Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3662 E Edgar Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3662 E Edgar Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel-Ridge.
Does 3662 E Edgar Ave offer parking?
No, 3662 E Edgar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3662 E Edgar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3662 E Edgar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3662 E Edgar Ave have a pool?
No, 3662 E Edgar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3662 E Edgar Ave have accessible units?
No, 3662 E Edgar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3662 E Edgar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3662 E Edgar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3662 E Edgar Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3662 E Edgar Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
