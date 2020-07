Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments hot tub lobby online portal

We are located in the Ballwin area of West St. Louis County amidst 21 acres of professionally landscaped grounds where you can rest easy and take in the private wooded scenery. Established in one of the most highly sought-out & thriving St. Louis area communities, Prospect Creek offers quiet and comfortable living while being just minutes away from major employers & highways, not to mention great shopping like West County Mall, Chesterfield Outlets, numerous restaurants, local parks and much more!