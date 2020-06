Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Home in Popular Woodbury neighborhood available! Quick move in, Great Opportunity to Build Equity! New carpet and paint. New AC unit, New egress window and front entry with side windows installed, basement bathroom updated. Large Yard with Garden Area. Porch and Gazebo. Also available for rent to own.