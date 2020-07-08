All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

8044 Abercrombie Lane

8044 Abercrombie Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8044 Abercrombie Ln, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction Townhouse! High End Finishings, Quartz Counters, Large Loft, Huge Master Suite - New construction townhouse in Woodbury available now. Open floor plan on main level. Kitchen has an island, stainless appliances, and quartz counters. There's a half bathroom off the kitchen.
There's a large loft area upstairs between the bedrooms. Huge master suite with a private living room, walk-in closet and bathroom with double vanity. There are two more bedrooms upstairs with another large full bathroom off the loft. Washer/dryer are conveniently located off the bedrooms.
This townhouse has central a/c, an attached two car garage, smart thermostat and Ring video doorbell. Great Woodbury location close to East Ridge High School, Red Rock Elementary, HealthEast Sports Center and Jerry's Foods.
The driveway and front walks are scheduled to be installed in May.

SORRY NO PETS
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Rent includes trash, association dues and lawn/snow
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5757432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8044 Abercrombie Lane have any available units?
8044 Abercrombie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 8044 Abercrombie Lane have?
Some of 8044 Abercrombie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8044 Abercrombie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8044 Abercrombie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8044 Abercrombie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8044 Abercrombie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 8044 Abercrombie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8044 Abercrombie Lane offers parking.
Does 8044 Abercrombie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8044 Abercrombie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8044 Abercrombie Lane have a pool?
No, 8044 Abercrombie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8044 Abercrombie Lane have accessible units?
No, 8044 Abercrombie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8044 Abercrombie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8044 Abercrombie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8044 Abercrombie Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8044 Abercrombie Lane has units with air conditioning.

