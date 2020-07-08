8044 Abercrombie Lane

Amenities

New Construction Townhouse! High End Finishings, Quartz Counters, Large Loft, Huge Master Suite - New construction townhouse in Woodbury available now. Open floor plan on main level. Kitchen has an island, stainless appliances, and quartz counters. There's a half bathroom off the kitchen.

There's a large loft area upstairs between the bedrooms. Huge master suite with a private living room, walk-in closet and bathroom with double vanity. There are two more bedrooms upstairs with another large full bathroom off the loft. Washer/dryer are conveniently located off the bedrooms.

This townhouse has central a/c, an attached two car garage, smart thermostat and Ring video doorbell. Great Woodbury location close to East Ridge High School, Red Rock Elementary, HealthEast Sports Center and Jerry's Foods.

The driveway and front walks are scheduled to be installed in May.



$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Rent includes trash, association dues and lawn/snow

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



No Pets Allowed



