7260 Guider Drive

A unit from Crown Villa Apartment is available for sublease. Move in can be as early as Dec 29, 2018 (negotiable) and lease expires April 30, 2019. You have the option to renew the lease after that. You only pay $990 per month, which is $319 off the current rent at $1309. You can also choose to sign the lease with the landlord directly (6 or 12 months term) and I will pay you $1276 ($1276=$319x4) after landlord approval of your application.



The unit has a high-ceiling living room, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and in-unit laundry. Rent includes water, trash, and a parking spot in heated underground garage. The landlord will do a background check on applications. Please contact me if you are interested. Thanks.