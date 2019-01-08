All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated March 19 2019

7260 Guider Drive

7260 Guider Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7260 Guider Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A unit from Crown Villa Apartment is available for sublease. Move in can be as early as Dec 29, 2018 (negotiable) and lease expires April 30, 2019. You have the option to renew the lease after that. You only pay $990 per month, which is $319 off the current rent at $1309. You can also choose to sign the lease with the landlord directly (6 or 12 months term) and I will pay you $1276 ($1276=$319x4) after landlord approval of your application.

The unit has a high-ceiling living room, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and in-unit laundry. Rent includes water, trash, and a parking spot in heated underground garage. The landlord will do a background check on applications. Please contact me if you are interested. Thanks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7260 Guider Drive have any available units?
7260 Guider Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 7260 Guider Drive have?
Some of 7260 Guider Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7260 Guider Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7260 Guider Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7260 Guider Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7260 Guider Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 7260 Guider Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7260 Guider Drive does offer parking.
Does 7260 Guider Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7260 Guider Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7260 Guider Drive have a pool?
No, 7260 Guider Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7260 Guider Drive have accessible units?
No, 7260 Guider Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7260 Guider Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7260 Guider Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7260 Guider Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7260 Guider Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
