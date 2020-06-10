All apartments in Woodbury
650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I
Last updated May 20 2019 at 12:19 PM

650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I

650 Kingfisher Ln · No Longer Available
Location

650 Kingfisher Ln, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I Available 07/01/19 Very open and beautiful, 2 Bed/2 Bathroom townhome, newer carpet - Available July 1st - Very open and beautiful, 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom townhome, newer carpet - 1,576 Sq Ft

MAIN LEVEL: Large and beautiful hardwood floored living room open to kitchen; Kitchen with some newer appliances; Open concept; Half bath
UPPER LEVEL: 2 bedrooms with walk in closet, Full bathroom with double sink vanity
LOWER LEVEL: Foyer, Laundry and utilities

Trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included. Newer carpet, and some newer appliances and paint. No pets. Great location near shopping and dining at Tamarack Village. Available July 1st.

*Note this property does not participate in section 8 housing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4888336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I have any available units?
650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
Is 650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I currently offering any rent specials?
650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I pet-friendly?
No, 650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I offer parking?
No, 650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I does not offer parking.
Does 650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I have a pool?
No, 650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I does not have a pool.
Does 650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I have accessible units?
No, 650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I does not have units with air conditioning.
