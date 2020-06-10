650 Kingfisher Lane Unit I

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8

Very open and beautiful, 2 Bed/2 Bathroom townhome, newer carpet - 1,576 Sq Ft



MAIN LEVEL: Large and beautiful hardwood floored living room open to kitchen; Kitchen with some newer appliances; Open concept; Half bath

UPPER LEVEL: 2 bedrooms with walk in closet, Full bathroom with double sink vanity

LOWER LEVEL: Foyer, Laundry and utilities



Trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included. Newer carpet, and some newer appliances and paint. No pets. Great location near shopping and dining at Tamarack Village. Available July 1st.



*Note this property does not participate in section 8 housing.



No Pets Allowed



