506 Mariner Way
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:47 AM

506 Mariner Way

Location

506 Mariner Way, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/96f35c70f7 ---- This well-configured townhome offers more than most. Instantly cozy with a flip-of-the-switch gas fireplace. Large, open kitchen with plenty of cabinets, a separate pantry, and even enough space for a breakfast table. Upstairs has an open loft, a great multipurpose flex space to use as you wish. Oversized master with double closets. Ceiling fans and wall-mount TV brackets already installed in both bedrooms. Convenient upstairs laundry. Generous, well-organized storage space throughout. Private front patio. 2-car garage with additional storage. Located on a quiet street across from green space. Only a few blocks to the trails at Markgrafs Lake. Also within walking distance is a wealth of coffee, dining and retail options at City Walk at Woodbury, Woodbury Commons, and more. Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care, Snow & Trash Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $45/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Pet Policy: No Pets Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

