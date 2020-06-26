3561 Hazel Trl

Amenities

3 Bed 3 Bath Townhome in Baileys Arbor of Woodbury. Enjoy no Maintenance, Close proximity to desires schools, shops and freeway acces to all the Twin Cities has to offer. NON SECTION 8 Property, Pets OKAY with deposit. 3 bedrooms all on upper level including laundry. Master bedroom has a jetted soaking tub. Shower and duel sink. Main bathroom in hall. Wood floors throughout the entire unit. Fireplace in livingroom. dinningroom are open and large. Large kitchen wit stainless appliances. Deck off dinning room. 2 Car tuck under garage. Pool, and recreation area in the association. $55 Application fee per adult. $150 Admin fee. $7 P&R fee