Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
3536 Cherry Ln Unit B
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

3536 Cherry Ln Unit B

3536 Cherry Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3536 Cherry Ln, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Rent this spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Townhome in Woodbury. This home has been well kept, has vaulted ceilings and in ground sprinkler system. There is a gas fireplace in the living room for the cold winter and central air for the warm summers. The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets with a full bathroom. There is a loft upstairs perfect for a gaming or computer area. The laundry is also located upstairs for your convenience. There is a 2 car tuck under garage with street space in front for more parking. This home is located across from a basketball court, is a short walk to the pool and access to many winding paths for walking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lawn care and snow removal are provided. Please no smoking and no pets.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 Cherry Ln Unit B have any available units?
3536 Cherry Ln Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 3536 Cherry Ln Unit B have?
Some of 3536 Cherry Ln Unit B's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3536 Cherry Ln Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3536 Cherry Ln Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 Cherry Ln Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 3536 Cherry Ln Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 3536 Cherry Ln Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 3536 Cherry Ln Unit B offers parking.
Does 3536 Cherry Ln Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3536 Cherry Ln Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 Cherry Ln Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 3536 Cherry Ln Unit B has a pool.
Does 3536 Cherry Ln Unit B have accessible units?
No, 3536 Cherry Ln Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 Cherry Ln Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3536 Cherry Ln Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 3536 Cherry Ln Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3536 Cherry Ln Unit B has units with air conditioning.

