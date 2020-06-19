3536 Cherry Ln Unit B

Amenities

Rent this spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Townhome in Woodbury. This home has been well kept, has vaulted ceilings and in ground sprinkler system. There is a gas fireplace in the living room for the cold winter and central air for the warm summers. The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets with a full bathroom. There is a loft upstairs perfect for a gaming or computer area. The laundry is also located upstairs for your convenience. There is a 2 car tuck under garage with street space in front for more parking. This home is located across from a basketball court, is a short walk to the pool and access to many winding paths for walking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lawn care and snow removal are provided. Please no smoking and no pets.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.