Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:25 PM

3426 Cherry Lane

3426 Cherry Lane
Location

3426 Cherry Lane, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cefd06b087 ---- This townhouse sits overlooking a beautiful scenic setting. Enjoy your gorgeous patio with no traffic in sight! The open concept main floor presents a great layout for family and guests. The living room features a gas fireplace that makes the Minnesota winters a bit more bearable. Next, the dining room has plenty of space to accommodate a larger table. The kitchen?s breakfast bar is a great place for a snack, refreshment, or your studious assignments. Enjoy cooking meals in a great kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Lastly, there?s a convenient half bath on this main level. Head upstairs to find a multipurpose lofted area, additional bedrooms and baths. The large master bedroom overlooks your scenic view and offers a great master bathroom and walk in closet. The second bathroom and additional bedrooms are just down the hall. Another great feature about this upper level is the laundry/utility room. Don?t miss out on this awesome listing! Community amenities include: Pool, tennis court, basketball court and playground. Available: August 13, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. - $500 pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Utilities Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $50 Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3426 Cherry Lane have any available units?
3426 Cherry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 3426 Cherry Lane have?
Some of 3426 Cherry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3426 Cherry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3426 Cherry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3426 Cherry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3426 Cherry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3426 Cherry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3426 Cherry Lane offers parking.
Does 3426 Cherry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3426 Cherry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3426 Cherry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3426 Cherry Lane has a pool.
Does 3426 Cherry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3426 Cherry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3426 Cherry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3426 Cherry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3426 Cherry Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3426 Cherry Lane has units with air conditioning.

