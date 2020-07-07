3426 Cherry Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cefd06b087 ---- This townhouse sits overlooking a beautiful scenic setting. Enjoy your gorgeous patio with no traffic in sight! The open concept main floor presents a great layout for family and guests. The living room features a gas fireplace that makes the Minnesota winters a bit more bearable. Next, the dining room has plenty of space to accommodate a larger table. The kitchen?s breakfast bar is a great place for a snack, refreshment, or your studious assignments. Enjoy cooking meals in a great kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Lastly, there?s a convenient half bath on this main level. Head upstairs to find a multipurpose lofted area, additional bedrooms and baths. The large master bedroom overlooks your scenic view and offers a great master bathroom and walk in closet. The second bathroom and additional bedrooms are just down the hall. Another great feature about this upper level is the laundry/utility room. Don?t miss out on this awesome listing! Community amenities include: Pool, tennis court, basketball court and playground. Available: August 13, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. - $500 pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Utilities Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $50 Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf