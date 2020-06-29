Amenities
2782 Mallard Dr Available 04/08/20 Woodbury Townhouse Available April 1, Loft Area, Fireplace, Attached Garage, New Carpet - Woobury townhouse available the first week of April. Open floor plan on the main level between the living room, dining area and kitchen. The living room has a gas fireplace and has a walkout to the front patio. The kitchen has all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. There's a half bathroom off the kitchen.
There's a loft area upstairs that's the perfect size for an office or play room. Both bedrooms are upstairs. There's a full bathroom and washer/dryer conveniently located off the bedrooms. Carpet will be replaced after the current tenants vacate.
This townhouse has central a/c and an attached single stall garage. Great Woodbury location just blocks away from Carver Lake and with close access to I494.
SORRY NO PETS
Rent includes trash and association dues
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing
