Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

2782 Mallard Dr

2782 Mallard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2782 Mallard Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2782 Mallard Dr Available 04/08/20 Woodbury Townhouse Available April 1, Loft Area, Fireplace, Attached Garage, New Carpet - Woobury townhouse available the first week of April. Open floor plan on the main level between the living room, dining area and kitchen. The living room has a gas fireplace and has a walkout to the front patio. The kitchen has all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. There's a half bathroom off the kitchen.
There's a loft area upstairs that's the perfect size for an office or play room. Both bedrooms are upstairs. There's a full bathroom and washer/dryer conveniently located off the bedrooms. Carpet will be replaced after the current tenants vacate.
This townhouse has central a/c and an attached single stall garage. Great Woodbury location just blocks away from Carver Lake and with close access to I494.

SORRY NO PETS
Rent includes trash and association dues
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5522442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

