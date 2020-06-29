Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

2782 Mallard Dr Available 04/08/20 Woodbury Townhouse Available April 1, Loft Area, Fireplace, Attached Garage, New Carpet - Woobury townhouse available the first week of April. Open floor plan on the main level between the living room, dining area and kitchen. The living room has a gas fireplace and has a walkout to the front patio. The kitchen has all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. There's a half bathroom off the kitchen.

There's a loft area upstairs that's the perfect size for an office or play room. Both bedrooms are upstairs. There's a full bathroom and washer/dryer conveniently located off the bedrooms. Carpet will be replaced after the current tenants vacate.

This townhouse has central a/c and an attached single stall garage. Great Woodbury location just blocks away from Carver Lake and with close access to I494.



SORRY NO PETS

Rent includes trash and association dues

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5522442)