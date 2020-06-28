All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

2528 Mallard Dr

2528 Mallard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2528 Mallard Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This perfect end unit has the most private location overlooking wooded water shed area. This end unit town home offers all the upgrades such as 9' ceilings, 6 panel doors, raised panel oak cabinets, ceramic and oak hardwood floors. Main level offers Living room open to the 2nd floor, dining room, Kitchen, 1/2 bath and laundry. The 2nd floor features a bonus space, 2 bedrooms and a bath. Sunny Patio space just off the living room is perfect for entertaining guests. A large attached 2 car garage finish of this great property. This home is perfectly located near Carver Lake walking trails, beach, shopping & schools in the LakePointe Carriage homes. This property is available September 1st, 2019. Call us today to schedule a showing at 651-491-8005 or visit or website at www.garnetrealestateservices.com for more information on the property.

Tenant pays Gas/Electric and Water. Trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 Mallard Dr have any available units?
2528 Mallard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 2528 Mallard Dr have?
Some of 2528 Mallard Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 Mallard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2528 Mallard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 Mallard Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2528 Mallard Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 2528 Mallard Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2528 Mallard Dr offers parking.
Does 2528 Mallard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2528 Mallard Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 Mallard Dr have a pool?
No, 2528 Mallard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2528 Mallard Dr have accessible units?
No, 2528 Mallard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 Mallard Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2528 Mallard Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2528 Mallard Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2528 Mallard Dr has units with air conditioning.
