2528 Mallard Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This perfect end unit has the most private location overlooking wooded water shed area. This end unit town home offers all the upgrades such as 9' ceilings, 6 panel doors, raised panel oak cabinets, ceramic and oak hardwood floors. Main level offers Living room open to the 2nd floor, dining room, Kitchen, 1/2 bath and laundry. The 2nd floor features a bonus space, 2 bedrooms and a bath. Sunny Patio space just off the living room is perfect for entertaining guests. A large attached 2 car garage finish of this great property. This home is perfectly located near Carver Lake walking trails, beach, shopping & schools in the LakePointe Carriage homes. This property is available September 1st, 2019. Call us today to schedule a showing at 651-491-8005 or visit or website at www.garnetrealestateservices.com for more information on the property.



Tenant pays Gas/Electric and Water. Trash included.