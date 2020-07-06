All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:44 AM

1808 Windjammer Dr

1808 Windjammer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Windjammer Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This beautiful home is managed with TwinCitiesHomeRental is available now!
QUICK MOVE IN OK!
Don't miss the opportunity to live in the fantastic home located in Awesome Neighborhood.
This Wonderful 2 story is in a high demand area. This home features 4BR/4BA, 2700' finished sq. ft.
3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on upper level, the MBR suite is 14x14, features a separate 10x9 office or nursery, 3/4 BA, 13x7 walk-in closet! Them main level features beautiful wood floors, sitting areas, a huge custom kitchen with granite, and large islan, formal and informal dining, bar/wine refrigerator and space to entertain large parties and family events.
You will love the gas stove and stainless appliances!
This home offers a finished basement with family room, bedroom, bathroom, utility room and tons of built in storage.
Enjoy a landscaped yard and backyard, again great for entertaining, large patio, garden area and mature trees and partially fenced back yard.
This property has a sprinkler system, appliance and home service plans, Snow removal Winter of 2019 included to name a few features for tenants.
Rental Requirements-
Income must meet or exceed 3 x rent of $2400.00
Deposit $3000
Credit Score min. score 600
No Evictions
No Felonies
We are Sorry no Govt. assistance programs
Job Reference
Past rental history and contacts
No Utilities are included.

Will consider 24 month lease options.

$200 Move in Credit for Nov 1, 2019
MOVE IN!!!

Appliance Service Plans cover most all appliances/HVAC/Electrical/Plumbing

You can review and apply for this home on our website - WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

For more information Text Cosette @ show contact info.

*Cats and Dogs considered with additional deposit of $500 Each (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. (Max 3)

Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Windjammer Dr have any available units?
1808 Windjammer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 1808 Windjammer Dr have?
Some of 1808 Windjammer Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Windjammer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Windjammer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Windjammer Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 Windjammer Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1808 Windjammer Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Windjammer Dr offers parking.
Does 1808 Windjammer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 Windjammer Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Windjammer Dr have a pool?
No, 1808 Windjammer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Windjammer Dr have accessible units?
No, 1808 Windjammer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Windjammer Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 Windjammer Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 Windjammer Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1808 Windjammer Dr has units with air conditioning.

