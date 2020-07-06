1808 Windjammer Dr

Amenities
This beautiful home is managed with TwinCitiesHomeRental is available now!
QUICK MOVE IN OK!
Don't miss the opportunity to live in the fantastic home located in Awesome Neighborhood.
This Wonderful 2 story is in a high demand area. This home features 4BR/4BA, 2700' finished sq. ft.
3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on upper level, the MBR suite is 14x14, features a separate 10x9 office or nursery, 3/4 BA, 13x7 walk-in closet! Them main level features beautiful wood floors, sitting areas, a huge custom kitchen with granite, and large islan, formal and informal dining, bar/wine refrigerator and space to entertain large parties and family events.
You will love the gas stove and stainless appliances!
This home offers a finished basement with family room, bedroom, bathroom, utility room and tons of built in storage.
Enjoy a landscaped yard and backyard, again great for entertaining, large patio, garden area and mature trees and partially fenced back yard.
This property has a sprinkler system, appliance and home service plans, Snow removal Winter of 2019 included to name a few features for tenants.
Rental Requirements-
Income must meet or exceed 3 x rent of $2400.00
Deposit $3000
Credit Score min. score 600
No Evictions
No Felonies
We are Sorry no Govt. assistance programs
Job Reference
Past rental history and contacts
No Utilities are included.
Will consider 24 month lease options.
$200 Move in Credit for Nov 1, 2019
MOVE IN!!!
Appliance Service Plans cover most all appliances/HVAC/Electrical/Plumbing
You can review and apply for this home on our website - WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com
For more information Text Cosette @ show contact info.
*Cats and Dogs considered with additional deposit of $500 Each (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. (Max 3)
Thank you.