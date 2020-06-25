All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D

11009 Oak Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11009 Oak Grove Circle, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D Available 03/01/20 Newer End-Unit Townhome *3Bd*2.5Ba plus loft*1767sqft. Community Pool! Avail anytime Mar1-Apr1! - Bright and clean 3 bedroom end-unit townhome, very spacious, updated townhome- just under 1800 Sqft. Community pool, parks, walking paths, tennis courts included! Available for move in between March 1st-April 1st!

MAIN LEVEL- Open floor plan- living room, informal dining area, and large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar. Gas fireplace with stone surround in living room. Patio on main level off entryway. Half bath also on this level.

UPPER LEVEL- A large vaulted master suite with full bath (separate soaking tub and shower, dual sinks) and walk-in closet. Two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath. Large loft area for office or play area. Laundry room also on this level.

Included in rent: Trash, Snow removal, and Lawn Care. Amenities: community pool, tennis courts, and walking paths nearby. Pets allowed- max 2, weight limit 30 lbs. MUST SEE. Available for move in between March 1st-April 1st!

(RLNE4095131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D have any available units?
11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D have?
Some of 11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D offer parking?
No, 11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D has a pool.
Does 11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D have accessible units?
No, 11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
