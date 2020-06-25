Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool tennis court

11009 Oak Grove Cir Unit D Available 03/01/20 Newer End-Unit Townhome *3Bd*2.5Ba plus loft*1767sqft. Community Pool! Avail anytime Mar1-Apr1! - Bright and clean 3 bedroom end-unit townhome, very spacious, updated townhome- just under 1800 Sqft. Community pool, parks, walking paths, tennis courts included! Available for move in between March 1st-April 1st!



MAIN LEVEL- Open floor plan- living room, informal dining area, and large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar. Gas fireplace with stone surround in living room. Patio on main level off entryway. Half bath also on this level.



UPPER LEVEL- A large vaulted master suite with full bath (separate soaking tub and shower, dual sinks) and walk-in closet. Two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath. Large loft area for office or play area. Laundry room also on this level.



Included in rent: Trash, Snow removal, and Lawn Care. Amenities: community pool, tennis courts, and walking paths nearby. Pets allowed- max 2, weight limit 30 lbs. MUST SEE. Available for move in between March 1st-April 1st!



(RLNE4095131)