All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 10823 Kingsfield Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
10823 Kingsfield Lane
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

10823 Kingsfield Lane

10823 Kingsfield Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10823 Kingsfield Lane, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/de99313073 ---- Enjoy living in a convenient townhome in Woodbury that offers 3 generously sized bedrooms with many upgrades. As you enter this spacious home, you will notice the attractive 3-way gas fireplace in the living room that will keep you warm in the winter. The sliding patio door opens to a convenient outdoor patio. The kitchen features all hardwood cabinetry with a glass panel display cabinet, center island counter with double sink and eat-in breakfast bar. There is a large double door refrigerator, a gas range with an easy clean cook top, and an over the range microwave. The upper level features a large bedroom suite, which has a separate sitting room and bath. The other bedrooms are both good sized and are on the same level. There is a double garage and laundry that makes this home both attractive and functional. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: July 15, 2019 Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10823 Kingsfield Lane have any available units?
10823 Kingsfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 10823 Kingsfield Lane have?
Some of 10823 Kingsfield Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10823 Kingsfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10823 Kingsfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10823 Kingsfield Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10823 Kingsfield Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10823 Kingsfield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10823 Kingsfield Lane offers parking.
Does 10823 Kingsfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10823 Kingsfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10823 Kingsfield Lane have a pool?
No, 10823 Kingsfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10823 Kingsfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 10823 Kingsfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10823 Kingsfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10823 Kingsfield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10823 Kingsfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10823 Kingsfield Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr
Woodbury, MN 55129
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr
Woodbury, MN 55125
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive
Woodbury, MN 55129

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities