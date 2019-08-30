10823 Kingsfield Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/de99313073 ---- Enjoy living in a convenient townhome in Woodbury that offers 3 generously sized bedrooms with many upgrades. As you enter this spacious home, you will notice the attractive 3-way gas fireplace in the living room that will keep you warm in the winter. The sliding patio door opens to a convenient outdoor patio. The kitchen features all hardwood cabinetry with a glass panel display cabinet, center island counter with double sink and eat-in breakfast bar. There is a large double door refrigerator, a gas range with an easy clean cook top, and an over the range microwave. The upper level features a large bedroom suite, which has a separate sitting room and bath. The other bedrooms are both good sized and are on the same level. There is a double garage and laundry that makes this home both attractive and functional. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: July 15, 2019 Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.