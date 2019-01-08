10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a very nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome in Woodbury. The home opens up to a living room with gas fireplace and dining room. There is a large kitchen with center island, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator with ice and water, and electric stove as well! The second level has two bedrooms, full bath, loft and laundry. Other features include central air, 2 car attached garage, walk in closet, patio and a nice community outdoor pool. Trash, lawn care and snow removal are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.



Small dog or cat is allowed with owner approval. There is a $25 pet fee per month per pet. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet. ( See dog restrictions below)

No Smoking in this home. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. $15 monthly furnace maintenance fee.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.



Living Room: 16X12 Main

Dining Room: 10X10 Main

Kitchen: 13X11 Main

Bedroom 1: 18X12 Upper

Bedroom 2: 12X11 Upper



Estimated Utility costs $175 per month depending on usage.