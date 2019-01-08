All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated March 19 2019

10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F

10800 Hawthorn Trl · No Longer Available
Location

10800 Hawthorn Trl, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a very nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome in Woodbury. The home opens up to a living room with gas fireplace and dining room. There is a large kitchen with center island, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator with ice and water, and electric stove as well! The second level has two bedrooms, full bath, loft and laundry. Other features include central air, 2 car attached garage, walk in closet, patio and a nice community outdoor pool. Trash, lawn care and snow removal are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

Small dog or cat is allowed with owner approval. There is a $25 pet fee per month per pet. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet. ( See dog restrictions below)
No Smoking in this home. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. $15 monthly furnace maintenance fee.
This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

Living Room: 16X12 Main
Dining Room: 10X10 Main
Kitchen: 13X11 Main
Bedroom 1: 18X12 Upper
Bedroom 2: 12X11 Upper

Estimated Utility costs $175 per month depending on usage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F have any available units?
10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F have?
Some of 10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F offers parking.
Does 10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F have a pool?
Yes, 10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F has a pool.
Does 10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F have accessible units?
No, 10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F has units with dishwashers.
Does 10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10800 Hawthorn Trl Unit F has units with air conditioning.
