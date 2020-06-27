10778 Falling Water Lane Unit B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous 2Bd/2.5Ba + Loft! Townhome with 3 Car Heated Garage! - Woodbury- Available Now! - This near new townhome has a 3 car heated garage and many other nice features! MAIN LEVEL: Living room has a gas burning fireplace; kitchen with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, lots of cupboard and counter space, and breakfast bar. A separate dining area, laundry room and half bath complete this level. UPPER LEVEL: spacious loft, large bedroom, full bath, and master suite! Master bathroom boasts a large whirlpool tub, dual sinks, and separate shower. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet and balcony.



Trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included. Located in the Dancing Waters community. Association includes an outdoor pool, picnic area, basketball courts. Small pets are ok. Available Now! Must see!



