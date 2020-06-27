All apartments in Woodbury
10778 Falling Water Lane Unit B
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

10778 Falling Water Lane Unit B

10778 Falling Water Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10778 Falling Water Lane, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous 2Bd/2.5Ba + Loft! Townhome with 3 Car Heated Garage! - Woodbury- Available Now! - This near new townhome has a 3 car heated garage and many other nice features! MAIN LEVEL: Living room has a gas burning fireplace; kitchen with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, lots of cupboard and counter space, and breakfast bar. A separate dining area, laundry room and half bath complete this level. UPPER LEVEL: spacious loft, large bedroom, full bath, and master suite! Master bathroom boasts a large whirlpool tub, dual sinks, and separate shower. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet and balcony.

Trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included. Located in the Dancing Waters community. Association includes an outdoor pool, picnic area, basketball courts. Small pets are ok. Available Now! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

