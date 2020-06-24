4969 Stewart Avenue

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom lower level duplex will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen, washer/dryer, off street parking, back yard great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Rent would be $1395 is tenant handles snow removal and lawn care. Pet Policy: NO Pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 4969 Stewart Ave White Bear Lake MN 55110