White Bear Lake, MN
4969 Stewart Avenue
Last updated April 4 2019 at 11:50 PM

4969 Stewart Avenue

4969 Stewart Avenue · No Longer Available
White Bear Lake
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4969 Stewart Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom lower level duplex will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen, washer/dryer, off street parking, back yard great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Rent would be $1395 is tenant handles snow removal and lawn care. Pet Policy: NO Pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 4969 Stewart Ave White Bear Lake MN 55110

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4969 Stewart Avenue have any available units?
4969 Stewart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Bear Lake, MN.
Is 4969 Stewart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4969 Stewart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4969 Stewart Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4969 Stewart Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4969 Stewart Avenue offer parking?
No, 4969 Stewart Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4969 Stewart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4969 Stewart Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4969 Stewart Avenue have a pool?
No, 4969 Stewart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4969 Stewart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4969 Stewart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4969 Stewart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4969 Stewart Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4969 Stewart Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4969 Stewart Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
