487 Mendota Road West

Amenities
Free Utilities
COMPLETELY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE APARTMENT WITH ATTACHED GARAGE and PRIVATE ENTRANCE
(WEST ST PAUL) Delaware and Hwy 110 / 1Bedroom
ALL inclusive including bedding, linens, dishes and cooking utensils completely furnished 600 sq ft ground floor apartment with open floor plan includes, patio, ATTACHED GARAGE, completely furnished (queen size bed), FREE gas, electric, Heat/AC, HD cable, gas fireplace, patio, washer/dryer and an attached one car garage, dishwasher NON-SMOKING
MSP airport-4.8 ml, VA Hospital 4.5 ml, Fort Snelling 4 ml On city bus line #75, 494-35E-1.5 ml, MOA 7 miles.