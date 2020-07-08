All apartments in West St. Paul
Find more places like 487 Mendota Road West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West St. Paul, MN
/
487 Mendota Road West
Last updated December 17 2019 at 9:44 AM

487 Mendota Road West

487 Mendota Road West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West St. Paul
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

487 Mendota Road West, West St. Paul, MN 55118

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Free Utilities
COMPLETELY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE APARTMENT WITH ATTACHED GARAGE and PRIVATE ENTRANCE
(WEST ST PAUL) Delaware and Hwy 110 / 1Bedroom

ALL inclusive including bedding, linens, dishes and cooking utensils completely furnished 600 sq ft ground floor apartment with open floor plan includes, patio, ATTACHED GARAGE, completely furnished (queen size bed), FREE gas, electric, Heat/AC, HD cable, gas fireplace, patio, washer/dryer and an attached one car garage, dishwasher NON-SMOKING
MSP airport-4.8 ml, VA Hospital 4.5 ml, Fort Snelling 4 ml On city bus line #75, 494-35E-1.5 ml, MOA 7 miles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 487 Mendota Road West have any available units?
487 Mendota Road West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 487 Mendota Road West have?
Some of 487 Mendota Road West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 487 Mendota Road West currently offering any rent specials?
487 Mendota Road West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 487 Mendota Road West pet-friendly?
No, 487 Mendota Road West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West St. Paul.
Does 487 Mendota Road West offer parking?
Yes, 487 Mendota Road West offers parking.
Does 487 Mendota Road West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 487 Mendota Road West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 487 Mendota Road West have a pool?
No, 487 Mendota Road West does not have a pool.
Does 487 Mendota Road West have accessible units?
No, 487 Mendota Road West does not have accessible units.
Does 487 Mendota Road West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 487 Mendota Road West has units with dishwashers.
Does 487 Mendota Road West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 487 Mendota Road West has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Annapolis
226 Annapolis St E
West St. Paul, MN 55118
Chateau Carmel
1555 Bellows Street
West St. Paul, MN 55117

Similar Pages

West St. Paul 1 BedroomsWest St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
West St. Paul Apartments with GarageWest St. Paul Apartments with Parking
West St. Paul Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN
Ramsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University