Home
/
West St. Paul, MN
/
435 Bernard Street E
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:48 PM

435 Bernard Street E

435 Bernard Street East · No Longer Available
Location

435 Bernard Street East, West St. Paul, MN 55118

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Exquisite Executive Level New Construction Walk Out Rambler. All High End Materials Used. Built as Private Home For Builder. Custom Kitchen, Solid Wood Cabinets, Wall Oven, Hood Exhaust, Large 10 Ft Long Center Island. 10 Ft Ceilings Throughout Home. Built in Surround sound and Security System. Large Main Floor Laundry and Mud Room. High Efficiency Furnace and Tankless Hot Water Heater. Fenced Back Yard with Huge Deck. Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level, Tiled Bathrooms. Garage is Wired For EV Car Charger. A Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Bernard Street E have any available units?
435 Bernard Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 435 Bernard Street E have?
Some of 435 Bernard Street E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Bernard Street E currently offering any rent specials?
435 Bernard Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Bernard Street E pet-friendly?
No, 435 Bernard Street E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West St. Paul.
Does 435 Bernard Street E offer parking?
Yes, 435 Bernard Street E offers parking.
Does 435 Bernard Street E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 Bernard Street E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Bernard Street E have a pool?
No, 435 Bernard Street E does not have a pool.
Does 435 Bernard Street E have accessible units?
No, 435 Bernard Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Bernard Street E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 Bernard Street E has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Bernard Street E have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 Bernard Street E does not have units with air conditioning.

