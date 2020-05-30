435 Bernard Street E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Exquisite Executive Level New Construction Walk Out Rambler. All High End Materials Used. Built as Private Home For Builder. Custom Kitchen, Solid Wood Cabinets, Wall Oven, Hood Exhaust, Large 10 Ft Long Center Island. 10 Ft Ceilings Throughout Home. Built in Surround sound and Security System. Large Main Floor Laundry and Mud Room. High Efficiency Furnace and Tankless Hot Water Heater. Fenced Back Yard with Huge Deck. Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level, Tiled Bathrooms. Garage is Wired For EV Car Charger. A Must See!!