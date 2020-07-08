8057 Sunflower

Amenities

This 3 bed 1 bath home is available September 1st. One level living w/3 car garage and almost a half acre lot with mature trees. Walk to downtown Victoria. Stainless Steel appliances, updated kitchen with center island, Updated bath with new vanity, flooring and tub. The exterior has been newly landscaped. New flooring in Living Rm, Kitchen, hall and bathroom. Brick fireplace. Spacious family room w/door to large concrete patio. Unfinished basement offers incredible storage, large, level backyard. Three bedrooms on one level. Pets with owners approval and $400/200 pet deposit $200 is non refundable. One time $150 leasing administration fee, first months rent and monthly processing fee of $7 due upon approval. ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. Applications online $55 per person 18 and older. One time $150 leasing administration fee, first months rent and monthly processing fee of $7 due upon approval. Available now!