8057 Sunflower

8057 Sunflower · No Longer Available
Location

8057 Sunflower, Victoria, MN 55386

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bed 1 bath home is available September 1st. One level living w/3 car garage and almost a half acre lot with mature trees. Walk to downtown Victoria. Stainless Steel appliances, updated kitchen with center island, Updated bath with new vanity, flooring and tub. The exterior has been newly landscaped. New flooring in Living Rm, Kitchen, hall and bathroom. Brick fireplace. Spacious family room w/door to large concrete patio. Unfinished basement offers incredible storage, large, level backyard. Three bedrooms on one level. Pets with owners approval and $400/200 pet deposit $200 is non refundable. One time $150 leasing administration fee, first months rent and monthly processing fee of $7 due upon approval. ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED ONLINE BY SELECTING A TIME AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. Applications online $55 per person 18 and older. One time $150 leasing administration fee, first months rent and monthly processing fee of $7 due upon approval. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8057 Sunflower have any available units?
8057 Sunflower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Victoria, MN.
What amenities does 8057 Sunflower have?
Some of 8057 Sunflower's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8057 Sunflower currently offering any rent specials?
8057 Sunflower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8057 Sunflower pet-friendly?
Yes, 8057 Sunflower is pet friendly.
Does 8057 Sunflower offer parking?
Yes, 8057 Sunflower offers parking.
Does 8057 Sunflower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8057 Sunflower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8057 Sunflower have a pool?
No, 8057 Sunflower does not have a pool.
Does 8057 Sunflower have accessible units?
No, 8057 Sunflower does not have accessible units.
Does 8057 Sunflower have units with dishwashers?
No, 8057 Sunflower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8057 Sunflower have units with air conditioning?
No, 8057 Sunflower does not have units with air conditioning.

