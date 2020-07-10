7240 Rolling Acres Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce47fdd056 ---- Charming cottage on Schutz Lake (private lake) in Excelsior! This is a 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home located on Schutz Lake. Two bedrooms are large and are on the second level. The third bedroom is smaller, usually used as an office and is on the main level. Owner says the lake has great fishing! Bathroom is on the main level and was updated less than a year ago! Lots of storage in the basement, great for a woodshop! Parking is off street and residents are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Resident pays all utilities, and the average utility cost is $200/month Internet/cable. NO Smokers. Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Property owner is not participating in Section 8. $150 lease signing fee, $15/month home furnace filter delivery. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing.