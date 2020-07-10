All apartments in Victoria
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:32 PM

7240 Rolling Acres Rd

7240 Rolling Acres Road · No Longer Available
Location

7240 Rolling Acres Road, Victoria, MN 55331

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce47fdd056 ---- Charming cottage on Schutz Lake (private lake) in Excelsior! This is a 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home located on Schutz Lake. Two bedrooms are large and are on the second level. The third bedroom is smaller, usually used as an office and is on the main level. Owner says the lake has great fishing! Bathroom is on the main level and was updated less than a year ago! Lots of storage in the basement, great for a woodshop! Parking is off street and residents are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Resident pays all utilities, and the average utility cost is $200/month Internet/cable. NO Smokers. Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Property owner is not participating in Section 8. $150 lease signing fee, $15/month home furnace filter delivery. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7240 Rolling Acres Rd have any available units?
7240 Rolling Acres Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Victoria, MN.
Is 7240 Rolling Acres Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7240 Rolling Acres Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7240 Rolling Acres Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7240 Rolling Acres Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Victoria.
Does 7240 Rolling Acres Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7240 Rolling Acres Rd offers parking.
Does 7240 Rolling Acres Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7240 Rolling Acres Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7240 Rolling Acres Rd have a pool?
No, 7240 Rolling Acres Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7240 Rolling Acres Rd have accessible units?
No, 7240 Rolling Acres Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7240 Rolling Acres Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7240 Rolling Acres Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7240 Rolling Acres Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7240 Rolling Acres Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

