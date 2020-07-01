All apartments in Vadnais Heights
Last updated December 16 2019 at 5:35 PM

4297 Evergreen Drive

4297 Evergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4297 Evergreen Drive, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehous!!! This 3BD/2BA end unit townhome will not last long! Huge Porch great for grilling and relaxing with friends. Main level has living room, dining room, porch, kitchen, Big pantry, Full bath and 2 bedrooms. Lower level has rec room, bedroom, bath & laundry. This level walks out to the 2 stall garage. House has been updated with fresh paint and updates throughout. Plenty of storage. Not far from shopping and within short walking distance of local parks!! Pets welcome with $300 deposit. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.)Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 4297 Evergreen Dr Vadnais Heights MN 55127

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4297 Evergreen Drive have any available units?
4297 Evergreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vadnais Heights, MN.
What amenities does 4297 Evergreen Drive have?
Some of 4297 Evergreen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4297 Evergreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4297 Evergreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4297 Evergreen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4297 Evergreen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4297 Evergreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4297 Evergreen Drive offers parking.
Does 4297 Evergreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4297 Evergreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4297 Evergreen Drive have a pool?
No, 4297 Evergreen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4297 Evergreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 4297 Evergreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4297 Evergreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4297 Evergreen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4297 Evergreen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4297 Evergreen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

