4297 Evergreen Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehous!!! This 3BD/2BA end unit townhome will not last long! Huge Porch great for grilling and relaxing with friends. Main level has living room, dining room, porch, kitchen, Big pantry, Full bath and 2 bedrooms. Lower level has rec room, bedroom, bath & laundry. This level walks out to the 2 stall garage. House has been updated with fresh paint and updates throughout. Plenty of storage. Not far from shopping and within short walking distance of local parks!! Pets welcome with $300 deposit. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.)Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 4297 Evergreen Dr Vadnais Heights MN 55127