1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:32 PM
135 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vadnais Heights, MN
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
Little Canada
10 Units Available
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Results within 1 mile of Vadnais Heights
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cardigan
16 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,550
783 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Hazelwood
8 Units Available
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,290
884 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
Little Canada
3 Units Available
Quebec Apartments
2965 Country Drive, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
Located in beautiful Little Canada, Quebec Apartments offers cozy, well-maintained one and two-bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Little Canada
1 Unit Available
The Provinces Apartments
155 Little Canada Rd E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
636 sqft
Near I-35E and downtown St. Paul. Modern property with patio or balcony, 24-hour laundry and dishwashers. Garages available. Master suites with walk-in closets. Outdoor pool with walking trails.
Results within 5 miles of Vadnais Heights
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Hillside
12 Units Available
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
705 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Little Canada
11 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
836 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Wabbasso Lake
19 Units Available
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$989
750 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Prosperity Heights
5 Units Available
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
694 sqft
Situated across from Prosperity Heights Park, northeast of downtown St. Paul. Smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, balconies, and updated appliances. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with fee.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Hillside
8 Units Available
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
755 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
North of Maryland
7 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
North St. Paul
4 Units Available
Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$905
650 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment units include granite countertops, modern appliances, ceramic tile floors and ceiling fans. In the heart of downtown North St. Paul, shops and restaurants are within walking distance of the complex.
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South Owasso
11 Units Available
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
700 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lake Josephine
5 Units Available
Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,036
725 sqft
Tree-lined apartment complex with indoor swimming pool, near Rosedale Shopping Center. Apartments have garbage disposal, air conditioning, oven and dishwasher. On-site laundry, garage, gym and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
McCarrons
3 Units Available
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
Larpenteur Villa offers a variety of floor plans and styles. Come home to an immaculately kept building within walking distance of McCarron Lake with a children's play area, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Capital View
19 Units Available
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,114
838 sqft
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home!Our community features a
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista - 1453
1453 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
Last updated June 14 at 06:00pm
North St. Paul
2 Units Available
Village Manor
2327 11th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$930
493 sqft
Village Manor is a spacious living complex a short distance from downtown St. Paul, featuring 24-hour maintenance and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Separate kitchen and dining areas come with air conditioning and individual dishwasher and refrigerator units.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Hamline
12 Units Available
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,059
679 sqft
Looking for a location that is close to malls, schools and commercial buildings? Rose Vista fits the bill. Their spacious 1- and 2-bedroom units come with storage, air conditioning, an outdoor pool, tanning suite and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Payne - Phalen
9 Units Available
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$899
581 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments are a great value in a great location! Renovated apartment homes AND property - apartments, grounds, buildings! Easy access to all major roads and colleges; Metro-State 3 miles, Music-Tech 2.5 miles, Macalester College 6.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
North St. Paul
11 Units Available
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$912
600 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
