Arcade Estates Townhomes
Arcade Estates Townhomes

3477 Arcade St · (669) 238-2081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3477 Arcade St, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arcade Estates Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
range
oven
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
Property Amenities
playground
package receiving
24hr maintenance
garage
parking
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Enjoy the serene beauty of woodlands and ponds, while appreciating the conveniences of city-living in bustling Vadnais Heights. Arcade Estates West offers two-bedroom townhomes featuring large rooms, updated appliances, a walk-in closet, a private deck/patio, in-home washer and dryer, and a private attached garage. Youll appreciate the convenience of the peaceful walking paths with scenic views just outside your door.

Close to public transportation and major highways, including I-35E and I-694, Arcade Estates West is just minutes from downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Schedule a visit. We have what youre looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $500
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: We offer visitor parking in our community.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arcade Estates Townhomes have any available units?
Arcade Estates Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vadnais Heights, MN.
What amenities does Arcade Estates Townhomes have?
Some of Arcade Estates Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arcade Estates Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Arcade Estates Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arcade Estates Townhomes pet-friendly?
No, Arcade Estates Townhomes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vadnais Heights.
Does Arcade Estates Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Arcade Estates Townhomes offers parking.
Does Arcade Estates Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arcade Estates Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arcade Estates Townhomes have a pool?
No, Arcade Estates Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Arcade Estates Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Arcade Estates Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Arcade Estates Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arcade Estates Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Arcade Estates Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arcade Estates Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
