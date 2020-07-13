Arcade Estates Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets carpet refrigerator range oven patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub Property Amenities playground package receiving 24hr maintenance garage parking cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

Enjoy the serene beauty of woodlands and ponds, while appreciating the conveniences of city-living in bustling Vadnais Heights. Arcade Estates West offers two-bedroom townhomes featuring large rooms, updated appliances, a walk-in closet, a private deck/patio, in-home washer and dryer, and a private attached garage. Youll appreciate the convenience of the peaceful walking paths with scenic views just outside your door.



Close to public transportation and major highways, including I-35E and I-694, Arcade Estates West is just minutes from downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul.



Schedule a visit. We have what youre looking for!