104 Primrose Court.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse are proud to offer this new listing! Excellent townhome in super Vadnais Heights location! Situated across from green space and walking trails. Large, open living room and dining room with vaulted ceiling. Hardwood laminate floors on main floor plus 1/2 bath and laundry. Patio in front. Open to kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar. Second floor has two generous bedrooms, loft and full bath. There is a full,unfinished basement with egress window. Nice sized double garage with opener. Walking distance to the beautiful Vadnais-Snail Lakes Regional Park. Available immediately. Sorry no pets, and not approved for Section 8. RENT: $1600, DEP: $1600. Tenant responsible for gas and elect, and $7/m0 fee. This home is professionally managed with 24/7 service availability. Don't miss out on this one!