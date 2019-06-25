1216 Myrtle St W

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 fire pit game room dogs allowed pet friendly

Jenny and Linda of Renters Warehouse proudly present this Stillwater home! 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler features many updates - remodeled kitchen with hickory cabinets, granite tops and stainless appliances. The main level bath has updated vanity and lower level bath features tongue and groove walls. You will LOVE the main level living room - super cozy feel. Nice hardwood floors on main lvl. Basement area has a nice storage area and another family room/game room area, and walks out to fenced backyard with nice patio area, firepit, and large shade trees. Tenant responsible for all utilities plus $7/mo, and lawn and snow. Sorry not approved for section 8. Available as soon as July 1! Dogs only with additional $500 deposit. sorry no cats. RENT: $1799, DEPOSIT: $1799