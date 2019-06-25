All apartments in Stillwater
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:05 AM

1216 Myrtle St W

1216 Myrtle Street West · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Myrtle Street West, Stillwater, MN 55082

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
game room
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Jenny and Linda of Renters Warehouse proudly present this Stillwater home! 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler features many updates - remodeled kitchen with hickory cabinets, granite tops and stainless appliances. The main level bath has updated vanity and lower level bath features tongue and groove walls. You will LOVE the main level living room - super cozy feel. Nice hardwood floors on main lvl. Basement area has a nice storage area and another family room/game room area, and walks out to fenced backyard with nice patio area, firepit, and large shade trees. Tenant responsible for all utilities plus $7/mo, and lawn and snow. Sorry not approved for section 8. Available as soon as July 1! Dogs only with additional $500 deposit. sorry no cats. RENT: $1799, DEPOSIT: $1799

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Myrtle St W have any available units?
1216 Myrtle St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stillwater, MN.
What amenities does 1216 Myrtle St W have?
Some of 1216 Myrtle St W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Myrtle St W currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Myrtle St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Myrtle St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Myrtle St W is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Myrtle St W offer parking?
No, 1216 Myrtle St W does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Myrtle St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Myrtle St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Myrtle St W have a pool?
No, 1216 Myrtle St W does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Myrtle St W have accessible units?
No, 1216 Myrtle St W does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Myrtle St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 Myrtle St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Myrtle St W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 Myrtle St W does not have units with air conditioning.
