325 33rd Ave Suite 108

Come check out this high-end professional office space with many open common meetings areas!



Built-out office space available for lease in the Octagon Professional Building located in St. Cloud, MN. Great opportunity to grow your practice or professional business! Welcoming reception area and shared restrooms in building common area. Great location near Hwy 15 and Hwy 23 with high traffic. Other business located in the building include Dr. Duray DDS, Granite City Family Eye Care, Psychotherapeutic Resources, Central MN Task Force for Battered Women, Pain & Rehab Clinic, Mahler Properties,

Lundgren Insurance, Harvodes Bereavement & Loss Center

-Easy access to Hwy 15 and Hwy 23

-5 private offices

-1 conference room and kitchenette

-parking ratio: 3.49/1000

- Zoning C1

