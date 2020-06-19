All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

325 33rd Ave Suite 108

325 33rd Avenue North · (763) 314-0399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 33rd Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN 56303
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1307 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Come check out this high-end professional office space with many open common meetings areas!

Built-out office space available for lease in the Octagon Professional Building located in St. Cloud, MN. Great opportunity to grow your practice or professional business! Welcoming reception area and shared restrooms in building common area. Great location near Hwy 15 and Hwy 23 with high traffic. Other business located in the building include Dr. Duray DDS, Granite City Family Eye Care, Psychotherapeutic Resources, Central MN Task Force for Battered Women, Pain & Rehab Clinic, Mahler Properties,
Lundgren Insurance, Harvodes Bereavement & Loss Center
-Easy access to Hwy 15 and Hwy 23
-5 private offices
-1 conference room and kitchenette
-parking ratio: 3.49/1000
- Zoning C1
-Co-tenants: Dr. Duray DDS, Granite City Family Eye Care, Psychotherapeutic Resources, Central MN Task Force for Battered Women, Pain & Rehab Clinic, Mahler Properties, Lundgren Insurance, Harvodes Bereavement & Loss Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 33rd Ave Suite 108 have any available units?
325 33rd Ave Suite 108 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 325 33rd Ave Suite 108 currently offering any rent specials?
325 33rd Ave Suite 108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 33rd Ave Suite 108 pet-friendly?
No, 325 33rd Ave Suite 108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 325 33rd Ave Suite 108 offer parking?
Yes, 325 33rd Ave Suite 108 does offer parking.
Does 325 33rd Ave Suite 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 33rd Ave Suite 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 33rd Ave Suite 108 have a pool?
No, 325 33rd Ave Suite 108 does not have a pool.
Does 325 33rd Ave Suite 108 have accessible units?
No, 325 33rd Ave Suite 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 325 33rd Ave Suite 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 33rd Ave Suite 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 33rd Ave Suite 108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 33rd Ave Suite 108 does not have units with air conditioning.
