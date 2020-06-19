3208 22nd Street S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charming main floor unit available for rent!

Pass through your front porch and enter into the living room. You'll love the original woodwork, decorative fireplace, and hardwood floors. The kitchen features updated cabinetry and tiled floors. Enjoy your meals in the large formal dining room with built-in hutch and tons of natural light.

There are three bedrooms - each with hardwood floors and large windows, and one full bathroom. Venture outside and enjoy the backyard with plenty of room for yard games, campfires, and grilling. All utilities are tenant responsibility.