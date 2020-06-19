All apartments in St. Cloud
St. Cloud, MN
3208 22nd Street S
Last updated April 18 2020

3208 22nd Street S

3208 22nd Street South · (320) 291-0882
Location

3208 22nd Street South, St. Cloud, MN 56301

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming main floor unit available for rent!
Pass through your front porch and enter into the living room. You'll love the original woodwork, decorative fireplace, and hardwood floors. The kitchen features updated cabinetry and tiled floors. Enjoy your meals in the large formal dining room with built-in hutch and tons of natural light.
There are three bedrooms - each with hardwood floors and large windows, and one full bathroom. Venture outside and enjoy the backyard with plenty of room for yard games, campfires, and grilling. All utilities are tenant responsibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 22nd Street S have any available units?
3208 22nd Street S has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3208 22nd Street S have?
Some of 3208 22nd Street S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 22nd Street S currently offering any rent specials?
3208 22nd Street S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 22nd Street S pet-friendly?
No, 3208 22nd Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 3208 22nd Street S offer parking?
Yes, 3208 22nd Street S does offer parking.
Does 3208 22nd Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 22nd Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 22nd Street S have a pool?
No, 3208 22nd Street S does not have a pool.
Does 3208 22nd Street S have accessible units?
No, 3208 22nd Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 22nd Street S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 22nd Street S does not have units with dishwashers.
