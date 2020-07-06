4389 Warren Ave

Amenities
Located 1/2 block from Lake Minnetonka!! 20 minutes from downtown via easy access to 394. This remodeled duplex sits on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Just remodeled giving a contemporary feel, new hardwood floors though out with new carpet in the bedrooms. New windows, furnace, Central A/C keeping your utility costs low. Attached 2 car garage, huge front yard with mature trees providing ample shade during the summer time. Pet Policy: Small dog OK with $500 non-refundable pet fee. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: garage. Laundry: washer/dryer. Appliances: range, fridge, ac, dishwasher, washer/dryer. Lower Tenant pays all utilities including lawn care and snow removal.