Spring Park, MN
4389 Warren Ave
Last updated May 29 2019 at 1:36 PM

4389 Warren Ave

4389 Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4389 Warren Avenue, Spring Park, MN 55384

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/409f6e4038 ---- Located 1/2 block from Lake Minnetonka!! 20 minutes from downtown via easy access to 394. This remodeled duplex sits on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Just remodeled giving a contemporary feel, new hardwood floors though out with new carpet in the bedrooms. New windows, furnace, Central A/C keeping your utility costs low. Attached 2 car garage, huge front yard with mature trees providing ample shade during the summer time. Pet Policy: Small dog OK with $500 non-refundable pet fee. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: garage. Laundry: washer/dryer. Appliances: range, fridge, ac, dishwasher, washer/dryer. Lower Tenant pays all utilities including lawn care and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4389 Warren Ave have any available units?
4389 Warren Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Park, MN.
What amenities does 4389 Warren Ave have?
Some of 4389 Warren Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4389 Warren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4389 Warren Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4389 Warren Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4389 Warren Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4389 Warren Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4389 Warren Ave offers parking.
Does 4389 Warren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4389 Warren Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4389 Warren Ave have a pool?
No, 4389 Warren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4389 Warren Ave have accessible units?
No, 4389 Warren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4389 Warren Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4389 Warren Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4389 Warren Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4389 Warren Ave has units with air conditioning.

