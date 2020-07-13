Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets extra storage oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance car wash area conference room e-payments lobby smoke-free community

Enjoy lake living at its finest. If you’re looking for an apartment in Spring Park, MN, that’s on Lake Minnetonka, be sure to check out the Mist Apartment Homes. Return home after a long day to gorgeous, peaceful lake views and a comfortable, spacious home. You’ll be near work, school and plenty of restaurants and entertainment whenever you’re ready to leave your lake oasis.



Choose from a variety of one or two-bedroom floor plans. The chef in you will appreciate our well-appointed kitchens with gas ranges, kitchen islands, granite countertops and spacious pantries. Your open floor plan is enhanced with 10-foot ceilings and hardwood floors. Cozy up to a beautiful fireplace during cold winters and appreciate a private patio and balcony during the warmer weather. You’ll love having your own washer and dryer right in your home as well as plenty of storage space with walk-in closets.



Just outside your home you’ll find amazing community amenities including a large community room and balc