Spring Park, MN
The Mist
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

The Mist

4201 Sunset Dr · (952) 513-4424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4201 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN 55384

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4201-208 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 4201-313 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Unit 4201-219 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4201-321 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1521 sqft

Unit 4201-116 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1627 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Mist.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car wash area
conference room
e-payments
lobby
smoke-free community
Enjoy lake living at its finest. If you’re looking for an apartment in Spring Park, MN, that’s on Lake Minnetonka, be sure to check out the Mist Apartment Homes. Return home after a long day to gorgeous, peaceful lake views and a comfortable, spacious home. You’ll be near work, school and plenty of restaurants and entertainment whenever you’re ready to leave your lake oasis.

Choose from a variety of one or two-bedroom floor plans. The chef in you will appreciate our well-appointed kitchens with gas ranges, kitchen islands, granite countertops and spacious pantries. Your open floor plan is enhanced with 10-foot ceilings and hardwood floors. Cozy up to a beautiful fireplace during cold winters and appreciate a private patio and balcony during the warmer weather. You’ll love having your own washer and dryer right in your home as well as plenty of storage space with walk-in closets.

Just outside your home you’ll find amazing community amenities including a large community room and balc

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $1,500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $350
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Pet weight restriction: 30lbs
Parking Details: Covered parking: included in lease (1 per bedroom).
Storage Details: 4x5; $25/month; 6x8: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Mist have any available units?
The Mist has 6 units available starting at $2,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Mist have?
Some of The Mist's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Mist currently offering any rent specials?
The Mist is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Mist pet-friendly?
Yes, The Mist is pet friendly.
Does The Mist offer parking?
Yes, The Mist offers parking.
Does The Mist have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Mist offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Mist have a pool?
No, The Mist does not have a pool.
Does The Mist have accessible units?
No, The Mist does not have accessible units.
Does The Mist have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Mist has units with dishwashers.
Does The Mist have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Mist has units with air conditioning.
