144 Apartments for rent in South St. Paul, MN with balcony
Pack it up! South St. Paul's history includes a past as a major meat packing industry hub in the United States. Immigrants migrated here to work in that industry -- but today, the meaty subject is just friendly activities and river bluff views of the grand Mississippi River.
Designated an all-American City in 1990, South St. Paul, Minnesota today is a bustling community of over 20,000 as of the 2010 Census. Extremely friendly with many community activities scheduled throughout the year, South St. Paul is located in Dakota County, Minnesota, just south and southeast of the major cultural, entertainment and business center of St. Paul itself. Offering a small-town feel to its suburban location close to the excitement of the big city, South St. Paul has a great location and homey vibe. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South St. Paul renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.