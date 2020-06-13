Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

144 Apartments for rent in South St. Paul, MN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Park
1 Unit Available
716 13th Ave N
716 13th Ave N, South St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Charming 2 BR side by side duplex in South St. Paul with easy access to Hwy. 52. This unit features hardwood, stainless steel appliances, and your own washer dryer in the unfinished basement with lots of room for storage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
212 West Warburton Street
212 West Warburton Street, South St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
892 sqft
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the video and photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
443 13th ave S
443 13th Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2000 sqft
443 13th ave S Available 07/01/20 Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath house in South St. Paul - This is a beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in highly sought after South St. Paul. Prime South St.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
South Park
1 Unit Available
930 Summit Avenue - 202
930 Summit Avenue, South St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1000 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Results within 1 mile of South St. Paul
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
31 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1108 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr, Inver Grove Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1189 sqft
Nearly instant access to I-494 makes commuting to Minneapolis and St. Paul a snap. Upscale amenities include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse for socializing.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
180 Annapolis Street E
180 Annapolis Street East, West St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
1774 sqft
180 Annapolis Street E Available 07/24/20 Lovely 4BR 2BA Home - Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Meticulously cared for, updated home, walking distance from restaurants and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
3459 Cloman Way
3459 Cloman Way East, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
936 sqft
**Virtual Tour Available!** Request from Amanda Coleman acoleman@renterswarehouse.com Available Aug 1.
Results within 5 miles of South St. Paul
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown St. Paul
9 Units Available
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,310
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Riverview
15 Units Available
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,090
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
897 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
48 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,554
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1115 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown St. Paul
60 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1750 sqft
Carver Lake offers one of the best locations in Woodbury! If you're looking for the space of a single family home, and wooded scenery right out your door, you've found it.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
1 Unit Available
205 Wentworth
205 W Wentworth Ave, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a short drive to the Robert Street retail district and Marthaler and Garlough Parks. Community amenities include an indoor pool, walking trails, and a picnic area. Apartments with walk-in closets and deck/patio.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
West Seventh
31 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,290
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1094 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1182 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
47 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown St. Paul
43 Units Available
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,048
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown St. Paul
35 Units Available
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1173 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Beaver Lake
14 Units Available
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,016
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed properties with dishwashers, carpeted floors and huge closets. On-site laundry, relaxing pool and entertainment area. Located close to beautiful Gethsemane Park and nearby walking trails.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Seventh
34 Units Available
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,352
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Battle Creek
46 Units Available
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,033
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1112 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Prosperity Heights
5 Units Available
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
925 sqft
Situated across from Prosperity Heights Park, northeast of downtown St. Paul. Smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, balconies, and updated appliances. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
West Seventh
37 Units Available
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,166
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
City Guide for South St. Paul, MN

Pack it up! South St. Paul's history includes a past as a major meat packing industry hub in the United States. Immigrants migrated here to work in that industry -- but today, the meaty subject is just friendly activities and river bluff views of the grand Mississippi River.

Designated an all-American City in 1990, South St. Paul, Minnesota today is a bustling community of over 20,000 as of the 2010 Census. Extremely friendly with many community activities scheduled throughout the year, South St. Paul is located in Dakota County, Minnesota, just south and southeast of the major cultural, entertainment and business center of St. Paul itself. Offering a small-town feel to its suburban location close to the excitement of the big city, South St. Paul has a great location and homey vibe. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in South St. Paul, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for South St. Paul renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

