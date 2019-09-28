1023 Marie Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautiful Side by Side Duplex located in a quiet South St. Paul neighborhood is available now or for 9/1 - 10/1. This home features Approx. 1200 sq ft with two stories plus a semi finished basement. The main floor includes a spacious living room and dining room with beautiful hardwood flooring and hardwood/wrought iron staircase. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and a dinette area. The main floor also includes a half bath. The upper level features 2 bedrooms, full bath and nice sized balcony overlooking the side yard. Master bedroom with hardwood flooring, his and hers closets and plenty of natural lighting. The basement area includes a semi finished Rec/storage area on one side and a large laundry area with washer and dryer, laundry sink and plenty of storage space on the other. This home has private front and back doors. Back yard is fenced and gated. There's plenty of street parking plus half of double detached garage for auto or storage. Walking distance to several excellent restaurants and cafes. Tenant pays all utilities except water and takes care of snow and lawn care. This is a non-smoking property. Sorry no pets. Property is not Section 8 approved. Credit/criminal background check. 620+ credit and 3x Mo. rent income required. Rent reduction negotiable for light caretaker duties DOE.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4924037)