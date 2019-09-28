All apartments in South St. Paul
Find more places like 1023 Marie Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South St. Paul, MN
/
1023 Marie Ave
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

1023 Marie Ave

1023 Marie Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South St. Paul
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1023 Marie Ave, South St. Paul, MN 55075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful Side by Side Duplex located in a quiet South St. Paul neighborhood is available now or for 9/1 - 10/1. This home features Approx. 1200 sq ft with two stories plus a semi finished basement. The main floor includes a spacious living room and dining room with beautiful hardwood flooring and hardwood/wrought iron staircase. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and a dinette area. The main floor also includes a half bath. The upper level features 2 bedrooms, full bath and nice sized balcony overlooking the side yard. Master bedroom with hardwood flooring, his and hers closets and plenty of natural lighting. The basement area includes a semi finished Rec/storage area on one side and a large laundry area with washer and dryer, laundry sink and plenty of storage space on the other. This home has private front and back doors. Back yard is fenced and gated. There's plenty of street parking plus half of double detached garage for auto or storage. Walking distance to several excellent restaurants and cafes. Tenant pays all utilities except water and takes care of snow and lawn care. This is a non-smoking property. Sorry no pets. Property is not Section 8 approved. Credit/criminal background check. 620+ credit and 3x Mo. rent income required. Rent reduction negotiable for light caretaker duties DOE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4924037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Marie Ave have any available units?
1023 Marie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 1023 Marie Ave have?
Some of 1023 Marie Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 Marie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Marie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Marie Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1023 Marie Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South St. Paul.
Does 1023 Marie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1023 Marie Ave offers parking.
Does 1023 Marie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 Marie Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Marie Ave have a pool?
No, 1023 Marie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1023 Marie Ave have accessible units?
No, 1023 Marie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Marie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 Marie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 Marie Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1023 Marie Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South St. Paul 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSouth St. Paul 2 Bedroom Apartments
South St. Paul Apartments with BalconiesSouth St. Paul Apartments with Parking
South St. Paul Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MN
Maple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNMound, MNZimmerman, MNSt. Croix Falls, WIForest Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities