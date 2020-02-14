5865 Glencoe Road

Amenities
Charming updated early 1900s Farmhouse Home for Rent in Shorewood/Excelsior! - Charming updated early 1900s Farmhouse! Super clean 3 bedrooms 1 bath 2-story home filled
with character and located within walking distance to downtown Excelsior. New oversized 2 car
garage. Large private yard with perennial gardens. Great kitchen with brand new appliances,
painted cabinets, stained center island and quaint tongue and grove ceiling. Light filled 3 season
porch. Comfortable cozy living room with fireplace flanked by stained glass windows and
elegant beamed ceiling opens to the dining room with bay window. There are 3 bedrooms up, 1
with a fireplace and 2 with walk-in closets. Natural maple wood floors throughout the whole
house. Clean usable basement with workshop area, spacious storage and laundry area with
washer and dryer.
(RLNE5307443)