All apartments in Shorewood
Find more places like 5865 Glencoe Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shorewood, MN
/
5865 Glencoe Road
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

5865 Glencoe Road

5865 Glencoe Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5865 Glencoe Road, Shorewood, MN 55331

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming updated early 1900s Farmhouse Home for Rent in Shorewood/Excelsior! - Charming updated early 1900s Farmhouse! Super clean 3 bedrooms 1 bath 2-story home filled
with character and located within walking distance to downtown Excelsior. New oversized 2 car
garage. Large private yard with perennial gardens. Great kitchen with brand new appliances,
painted cabinets, stained center island and quaint tongue and grove ceiling. Light filled 3 season
porch. Comfortable cozy living room with fireplace flanked by stained glass windows and
elegant beamed ceiling opens to the dining room with bay window. There are 3 bedrooms up, 1
with a fireplace and 2 with walk-in closets. Natural maple wood floors throughout the whole
house. Clean usable basement with workshop area, spacious storage and laundry area with
washer and dryer.

(RLNE5307443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5865 Glencoe Road have any available units?
5865 Glencoe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shorewood, MN.
What amenities does 5865 Glencoe Road have?
Some of 5865 Glencoe Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5865 Glencoe Road currently offering any rent specials?
5865 Glencoe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5865 Glencoe Road pet-friendly?
No, 5865 Glencoe Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shorewood.
Does 5865 Glencoe Road offer parking?
Yes, 5865 Glencoe Road offers parking.
Does 5865 Glencoe Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5865 Glencoe Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5865 Glencoe Road have a pool?
No, 5865 Glencoe Road does not have a pool.
Does 5865 Glencoe Road have accessible units?
No, 5865 Glencoe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5865 Glencoe Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5865 Glencoe Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5865 Glencoe Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5865 Glencoe Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNChanhassen, MNVictoria, MNExcelsior, MNChaska, MNHopkins, MNShakopee, MN
St. Bonifacius, MNGolden Valley, MNNew Hope, MNWaconia, MNCrystal, MNPrior Lake, MNSavage, MNRobbinsdale, MNBrooklyn Center, MNRogers, MNRichfield, MNChamplin, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities