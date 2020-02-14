5865 Glencoe Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming updated early 1900s Farmhouse Home for Rent in Shorewood/Excelsior! - Charming updated early 1900s Farmhouse! Super clean 3 bedrooms 1 bath 2-story home filled

with character and located within walking distance to downtown Excelsior. New oversized 2 car

garage. Large private yard with perennial gardens. Great kitchen with brand new appliances,

painted cabinets, stained center island and quaint tongue and grove ceiling. Light filled 3 season

porch. Comfortable cozy living room with fireplace flanked by stained glass windows and

elegant beamed ceiling opens to the dining room with bay window. There are 3 bedrooms up, 1

with a fireplace and 2 with walk-in closets. Natural maple wood floors throughout the whole

house. Clean usable basement with workshop area, spacious storage and laundry area with

washer and dryer.



(RLNE5307443)