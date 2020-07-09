All apartments in Shoreview
Last updated July 12 2019 at 9:20 PM

3322 Emmert Street

3322 Emmert Street · No Longer Available
Location

3322 Emmert Street, Shoreview, MN 55126
Owasso Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom rambler with an amazing back deck that has a built in gazebo! Located on a private road, this property also features a finished basement with lots of extra living space, central AC, 2 gas fireplaces, large windows that let in lots of natural light, and a 3 car attached garage. All bedrooms are located on the main level.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/ii-i8RpMsDs

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.
There is also a $189/year fee for snow removal for the private road.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval (cats not accepted, maximum of 1 dog under 25 lbs), no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,245, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,245, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 Emmert Street have any available units?
3322 Emmert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
What amenities does 3322 Emmert Street have?
Some of 3322 Emmert Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3322 Emmert Street currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Emmert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Emmert Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3322 Emmert Street is pet friendly.
Does 3322 Emmert Street offer parking?
Yes, 3322 Emmert Street offers parking.
Does 3322 Emmert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 Emmert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Emmert Street have a pool?
No, 3322 Emmert Street does not have a pool.
Does 3322 Emmert Street have accessible units?
No, 3322 Emmert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 Emmert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3322 Emmert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3322 Emmert Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3322 Emmert Street has units with air conditioning.

