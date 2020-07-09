3322 Emmert Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom rambler with an amazing back deck that has a built in gazebo! Located on a private road, this property also features a finished basement with lots of extra living space, central AC, 2 gas fireplaces, large windows that let in lots of natural light, and a 3 car attached garage. All bedrooms are located on the main level.



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

There is also a $189/year fee for snow removal for the private road.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval (cats not accepted, maximum of 1 dog under 25 lbs), no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,245, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,245, Available Now

