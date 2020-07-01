All apartments in Savage
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

9312 Hillsboro Way

9312 Hillsboro Place · No Longer Available
Location

9312 Hillsboro Place, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Savage Single Family Home, Available Anytime in January or Feb, - Our Savage Single Family home has over 3000 Sq Ft and all new carpet on the main level.

Walking into the home you have a large entry way with office space. Through that hall you will find an open living/Kitchen area with all stainless appliances and a walk out to the spacious deck. You will also find a formal dining area, mudroom, laundry room and sitting room.

Downstairs you have a spacious unfinished basement with walk out. The garage is 3 cars and big enough for a large SUV or truck if needed.

Upstairs you will find all 4 bedrooms. The Master has everything you would want or need in a bedroom space, there is an office-sitting area, huge walk in closet, bathroom with stand alone shower/whirlpool tub/tv/huge vanity.

The second bedroom has its own 3/4 bath and large closet. The 3rd and 4th bedrooms share a bathroom between then and also have very large closets.

Upstairs carpet is not new it has been cleaned but there are some areas that are not perfect.

While living here you will be responsible for all lawn/snow and utilities.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE5419742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9312 Hillsboro Way have any available units?
9312 Hillsboro Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
What amenities does 9312 Hillsboro Way have?
Some of 9312 Hillsboro Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9312 Hillsboro Way currently offering any rent specials?
9312 Hillsboro Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9312 Hillsboro Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9312 Hillsboro Way is pet friendly.
Does 9312 Hillsboro Way offer parking?
Yes, 9312 Hillsboro Way offers parking.
Does 9312 Hillsboro Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9312 Hillsboro Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9312 Hillsboro Way have a pool?
Yes, 9312 Hillsboro Way has a pool.
Does 9312 Hillsboro Way have accessible units?
No, 9312 Hillsboro Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9312 Hillsboro Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9312 Hillsboro Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9312 Hillsboro Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9312 Hillsboro Way does not have units with air conditioning.

