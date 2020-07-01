9312 Hillsboro Way

Amenities

Savage Single Family Home, Available Anytime in January or Feb, - Our Savage Single Family home has over 3000 Sq Ft and all new carpet on the main level.



Walking into the home you have a large entry way with office space. Through that hall you will find an open living/Kitchen area with all stainless appliances and a walk out to the spacious deck. You will also find a formal dining area, mudroom, laundry room and sitting room.



Downstairs you have a spacious unfinished basement with walk out. The garage is 3 cars and big enough for a large SUV or truck if needed.



Upstairs you will find all 4 bedrooms. The Master has everything you would want or need in a bedroom space, there is an office-sitting area, huge walk in closet, bathroom with stand alone shower/whirlpool tub/tv/huge vanity.



The second bedroom has its own 3/4 bath and large closet. The 3rd and 4th bedrooms share a bathroom between then and also have very large closets.



Upstairs carpet is not new it has been cleaned but there are some areas that are not perfect.



While living here you will be responsible for all lawn/snow and utilities.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



