All apartments in Savage
Find more places like 15203 Maryland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savage, MN
/
15203 Maryland Avenue
Last updated May 18 2020 at 4:55 PM

15203 Maryland Avenue

15203 Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Savage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15203 Maryland Avenue, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This three level townhouse is a real find in a great neighborhood. Enter into a welcoming entry way with immediate access to the 2-car attached garage. Walk up to the main level to find a very spacious open concept living/kitchen/dining area with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, two-level windows, and a walk-out sliding door to a deck. The kitchen has matching appliances, a center island with breakfast bar, more than ample cabinet space and a pantry. The upper floor has a fantastic master with a bay window, en suite and a walk in closet. Another bedroom, full bath and laundry are also on the upper floor. The lower level has a family room which walks out onto a small private patio area, a third bedroom and another bathroom. Tenant pays water/sewer, electric and gas. No pets please. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15203 Maryland Avenue have any available units?
15203 Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
What amenities does 15203 Maryland Avenue have?
Some of 15203 Maryland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15203 Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15203 Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15203 Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15203 Maryland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savage.
Does 15203 Maryland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15203 Maryland Avenue offers parking.
Does 15203 Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15203 Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15203 Maryland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15203 Maryland Avenue has a pool.
Does 15203 Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15203 Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15203 Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15203 Maryland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15203 Maryland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15203 Maryland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St
Savage, MN 55378
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave
Savage, MN 55378

Similar Pages

Savage 1 BedroomsSavage 2 Bedrooms
Savage Apartments with GymSavage Dog Friendly Apartments
Savage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MN
Robbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University