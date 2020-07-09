15203 Maryland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This three level townhouse is a real find in a great neighborhood. Enter into a welcoming entry way with immediate access to the 2-car attached garage. Walk up to the main level to find a very spacious open concept living/kitchen/dining area with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, two-level windows, and a walk-out sliding door to a deck. The kitchen has matching appliances, a center island with breakfast bar, more than ample cabinet space and a pantry. The upper floor has a fantastic master with a bay window, en suite and a walk in closet. Another bedroom, full bath and laundry are also on the upper floor. The lower level has a family room which walks out onto a small private patio area, a third bedroom and another bathroom. Tenant pays water/sewer, electric and gas. No pets please. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.