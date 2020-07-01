15085 Oakcrest Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Available NOW!



Welcome home to this spacious four-bedroom, three-bath home available now in Savage!



This home is in a very convenient location on a private cul-de-sac, and just minutes from Hwy 42, and located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment!



There is a ton of space in this home, large kitchen with newer appliances, large deck off of the dining area, three bedrooms on one level, private master bath, and the fourth bedroom is in the lower level with two separate family rooms and a bonus office or playroom space. Three-car garage.



Fully fenced in backyard, so bring your pup! Dogs considered with an additional deposit of $600 (refundable) and $25 monthly rent per pet. Sorry, no cats allowed.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Dogs okay!

No smoking

Max 6 of occupants

Available NOW

Three-car attached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.