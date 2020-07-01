15085 Oakcrest Ct

Amenities
Available NOW!
Welcome home to this spacious four-bedroom, three-bath home available now in Savage!
This home is in a very convenient location on a private cul-de-sac, and just minutes from Hwy 42, and located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment!
There is a ton of space in this home, large kitchen with newer appliances, large deck off of the dining area, three bedrooms on one level, private master bath, and the fourth bedroom is in the lower level with two separate family rooms and a bonus office or playroom space. Three-car garage.
Fully fenced in backyard, so bring your pup! Dogs considered with an additional deposit of $600 (refundable) and $25 monthly rent per pet. Sorry, no cats allowed.
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Dogs okay!
No smoking
Max 6 of occupants
Available NOW
Three-car attached garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.