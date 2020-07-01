All apartments in Savage
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

15085 Oakcrest Ct

15085 Oakcrest Court · No Longer Available
Location

15085 Oakcrest Court, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available NOW!

Welcome home to this spacious four-bedroom, three-bath home available now in Savage!

This home is in a very convenient location on a private cul-de-sac, and just minutes from Hwy 42, and located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment!

There is a ton of space in this home, large kitchen with newer appliances, large deck off of the dining area, three bedrooms on one level, private master bath, and the fourth bedroom is in the lower level with two separate family rooms and a bonus office or playroom space. Three-car garage.

Fully fenced in backyard, so bring your pup! Dogs considered with an additional deposit of $600 (refundable) and $25 monthly rent per pet. Sorry, no cats allowed.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Dogs okay!
No smoking
Max 6 of occupants
Available NOW
Three-car attached garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15085 Oakcrest Ct have any available units?
15085 Oakcrest Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
What amenities does 15085 Oakcrest Ct have?
Some of 15085 Oakcrest Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15085 Oakcrest Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15085 Oakcrest Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15085 Oakcrest Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 15085 Oakcrest Ct is pet friendly.
Does 15085 Oakcrest Ct offer parking?
Yes, 15085 Oakcrest Ct offers parking.
Does 15085 Oakcrest Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15085 Oakcrest Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15085 Oakcrest Ct have a pool?
No, 15085 Oakcrest Ct does not have a pool.
Does 15085 Oakcrest Ct have accessible units?
No, 15085 Oakcrest Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15085 Oakcrest Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15085 Oakcrest Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 15085 Oakcrest Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15085 Oakcrest Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
