14569 Lockslie trail

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/edea55b08a ---- This 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhome will not last long!! Located in Savage. This townhome is in excellent condition! Hang out on your deck and only see nature. Great for entertaining. 2 car Garage. 3 bedrooms up and 1 bedroom that walks outside on the lower level. Can be used for 2nd living space, office or guest room. Bathroom on lower level also. Residents pay water, gas and electric. Pets not allowed, Sorry. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com Photos and Video Tour (https://youtu.be/6wfAU0TqsS4) on our Youtube page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home! The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Home is not Section 8, approved. $150 lease signing fee. First month\'s rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. Co-signer required if no credit. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com